‘RHOA’ Cast Accusing Kenya Moore Of Fake Wedding To Marc Daly

Kenya Moore recently got married to Marc Daly in a surprise wedding and now her The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars are accusing her of faking this wedding. Radar Online shared that they feel like this wedding might be all for publicity and not all for love like Kenya wants everyone to believe.

An insider is speaking out and says that Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes are the ones that want to find out the real reason that Kenya Moore got married to Marc Daly. Kim got into a fight with Kenya while they were at NeNe Leakes’ house and now she is after Kenya. She wants to find proof that Kenya only got married for publicity and that it wasn’t for true love. Everyone knew that bringing Kim and NeNe back to the show would bring on the drama.

The source went on to explain that at a filming of the show, they grilled Kenya Moore about why she got married. Everyone thinks that she doesn’t even have a marriage license. The source said that Kenya feels like Kim Zolciak started it all because of some shots she took at her husband Kroy Biermann last year. You never know with these two.

It was also revealed that Kenya and Porsha got into it with NeNe this season. You know that she isn’t going to put up with anything. Kim Zolciak shared that she will be on the show a lot this season, but won’t be full-time and NeNe is also back once again.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly actually got married back in June. Nobody from The Real Housewives of Atlanta was invited to the wedding. The cameras weren’t rolling either. This has everyone curious why it was done that way and whether Kenya is even married or in love. You know that all of this drama is going to go down on this season of the show and Kenya may end up having to pull out that marriage license to prove that it is real.

#Repost @cynthiabailey10 (@get_repost) ・・・ Me & Mrs. Daly???? #50cynt #chocolateandcaramel #RHOA A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Do you think that Kenya Moore married Marc Daly for the right reasons? Do you feel like they are going to last? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo.

Thank you @mannymua and @kristenwhiteimagery for the glam today! ???????? #MrsDaly A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]