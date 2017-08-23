Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 6? [Spoilers]

We had some intense battles and fights on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight, as a rap battle got one of the players into some major trouble. Would it be enough to send him into the Presidio on The Challenge 2017 and who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 6 results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, TJ Lavin surprised the players with the challenge for the week. While they thought they would be competing, it turned out all the eliminated players this season were the ones competing for a spot back in the competition. When all was said and done, it was Tony and Jenna that earned a spot back on The Challenge MTV 2017 and they hope to be one of the finalists this season.

Jordan is not happy with the house, as everyone is making a mess. He keeps talking about statistics and how not all the lids should be off the peanut butter and jelly. The other players are not happy.

For this challenge, it is called “Pirates’ Treasure.” They will be put in guy-girl pairs and Tony and Jenna get to put the pairs together on The Challenge XXX. The pairings are:

Jenna and Johnny Bananas

Tony and Tori

Kailah and Jordan

CT and Cara Maria

Camila and LeRoy

Derrick and Aneesa

Britni and Cory

Hunter and Marie

Veronica and Nelson

Dario and Nicole

Jemmye and Ammo

This challenge will be run in two heats. They will have to carry a treasure chest through a series of obstacles. Once at the end, they have to crack open the chest to get a flag. The first team in each heat to put their flag on the top of the flagpole will be the winners. The bottom two teams in each heat will be the losing teams and head to the Presidio.

The pairs have to carry the 100-pound chest 30 yards along the obstacles. They are in pain, but the results for each heat are:

Round 1 – Cara Maria and CT are the winners. The bottom two teams are Derrick & Aneesa and Tony & Tori, so they are heading to the Presidio.

Cara Maria and CT are the winners. The bottom two teams are Derrick & Aneesa and Tony & Tori, so they are heading to the Presidio. Round 2 – Nelson and Veronica win this heat. The bottom two teams are Dario & Nicole and Jemmye & Ammo.

For winning, Cara Maria, CT, Nelson, and Veronica will have to nominate one guy and one girl for the Presidio on The Challenge XXX.

The Rap Battle

After a night of drinking, it was time for a rap battle on the way back on the bus. They were freestyling and making fun of everyone, but Jordan took it a step too far, as he said that Jemmye has a “down syndrome face.” This got the bus very quiet and back at the house, Jordan ended up pushing Aneesa when he was trying to get to Jemmye to apologize. Things definitely got ugly on this one.

TJ Lavin makes his way into the house and time for the nominations to happen. For the girls, it is Marie voted into elimination. For the guys, it is Jordan voted into elimination.

The Double Cross

We are in the Presidio and it is time to face the Double Cross, as the losing players draw to see who will be competing against Jordan and Marie. For the guys, Derrick draws the double cross and sends Ammo into the elimination. For the girls, Aneesa draws the double cross and sends Tori into the elimination.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Striptease.” They will be putting on jumpsuits, which have five patches on them. The players will be trying to rip the five patches off their opponent, but while being blindfolded. The first player to get all five patches off their opponent will win on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.

The guys are up first and Ammo gets out to an early lead, but Jordan comes back and wins 5-3. That means he is safe and Ammo has been eliminated. Afterwards, Ammo passes out and the medics are on their way.

We will get to the girls next week on The Challenge XXX, so what did you think of tonight’s episode?

