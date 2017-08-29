Prince Charles In Deep Pain As Details On His Relationship With Diana And Camilla Parker-Bowles Are Released

The commemoration of the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana is in a few days and this partly explains why additional footage and interviews are being released to the public. As these videos and transcripts shed some light on the life of the Princess of Wales, her relationship with Prince Charles, and her thoughts on the involvement of Camilla Parker-Bowles, the public has turned against Charles and Camilla. What does the Prince of Wales think about being put under the public’s scrutiny again?

Prince Charles is reportedly in deep pain over the release of footage and several interviews from the past, which involve Princess Diana. According to Express, some of the closest friends of Prince Charles have been reaching out to him, as the Prince of Wales has allegedly admitted to feeling “pretty raw” and emotional to hear stories of the past being brought up again.

A source shared that there was nothing wrong with remembering Princess Diana’s good deeds and such, but to continually “focus on the heartaches of decades ago” was keeping Prince Charles in pain. After all, the recent release of Princess Diana’s secret footage has resulted in public outcry against Prince Charles taking over the throne from Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker-Bowles being named as the Queen.

Princess Diana’s former royal butler, Paul Burrell, also shared that the Princess of Wales’ death can be considered as a blessing and a curse to the now Duchess of Cornwall. Burrell explained that Diana’s death gave Charles the chance to marry Camilla, but at the same time, Camilla is “suffering” from being called derogatory names by the public and being “forever associated” with the tragedy.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Camilla is currently hiding from the public after being placed under the spotlight once against in response to the release of Princess Diana’s tapes. Both Camilla and Charles are reportedly in a PR crisis, as fewer Brits are now in favor of seeing Charles and Camilla take over the throne, with more hoping to see Queen Elizabeth hand over the throne to Prince William instead.

The publication further notes that while there is a possibility that Camilla will become the Queen Consort, she may have a lot of difficulties gaining the public’s trust. The public may not accept her wholeheartedly in the same way that Princess Diana won the hearts of many people.

