Kate, Jon Gosselin Reportedly Got Police Called On Them After Verbal Domestic Dispute

Kate and Jon Gosselin haven’t gotten along for years. It has been revealed in the past that they just avoided talking to each other and the kids were dropped off at the gate by the bus when it was time to see Jon. Now E! is sharing that Jon and Kate Gosselin got into a verbal domestic dispute that was so bad the police had to be called.

The custody argument was over one of the girls that is 13, but it hasn’t been revealed who. The police were reportedly called to an orthodontist’s office in Wyomissing, PA. The child actually made the choice to leave with her father and nobody ended up being arrested. The reports are that they both went to the appointment, but then they started to fight about who would be taking the child home after the appointment. They have three girls who are this age, so it is unknown which one it was that they fought about today.

At this time, Kate and Jon Gosselin are not saying a word about this fight. Kate is normally quiet about this kind of stuff, but sometimes Jon speaks out to the media. It will be interesting to see if they get in any more fights or if they can figure out how to co-parent at some point. It is hard parenting eight children, but especially when the two parents don’t always see eye to eye on everything.

New episodes of Kate Plus 8 have been airing, but Jon isn’t on the show at all now. He has avoided reality television ever since their split. Kate is just seen with their children and showing how she lives life as a single mom. Right now, she doesn’t even talk about Jon on the show at all. The fans would love to hear some about how their relationship is going and if they are getting along or if things like this happen on a regular basis.

We met this furry guy at lunch one day while out on the boat… he visited each of us around the table while we ate. I'm SO thankful his family allowed us to hug and kiss him bc we are missing our dogs so much! #HadShokaAndMakPersonality #ColorOfNanuq #Perfect A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Kate and Jon Gosselin got into such a big fight? Do you feel like these two will ever work out their issues? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss Kate Plus 8 when it returns to TLC.

Less than two hours until #KatePlus8 returns on @tlc ! New link in my bio with sneak peak of entire NEW season! 10/9c.. tweet and see you then! ???? A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]