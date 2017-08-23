My Disney Experience Mobile App Finally Adds Tracker For Disney Dining Plan Credits And Purchases Made To Room

The mobile app for Walt Disney World is one of the most convenient things imaginable, but this most recent update may be one of the best ones yet. My Disney Experience works really well for tracking wait times, making FastPass+ selections, and finding specific locations, but there has always been something missing. Now, the latest update to MDE will allow you to keep track of all of your dining plan credits as you go through your vacation time.

There are so many different things that the My Disney Experience app can do, but others really needed to be added. Mobile Food Ordering has been added park by park with more locations all the time, but those pesky dining plan credits always seemed to be forgotten about.

On Tuesday afternoon, the latest update called “Version 4.8” was released by iTunes and it had a couple of great new additions to all it already does. The most important update is the ability to keep track of all your Disney dining plan credits.

“You can now use the app to keep track of your Disney dining plan and see your remaining dining plan meals and snacks right from your phone.”

This is something that guests have been begging for, and it has finally arrived on My Disney Experience.

As guests go through their Walt Disney World vacations, they usually find it hard to keep track of all their dining credits. Sure, every single receipt received when using a table-service or quick-service or snack credit will list the remaining at the bottom, but let’s face it, those can easily get misplaced.

Now, the MDE mobile app will have a counter on it that will allow guests to keep track of all their dining plan meals and snacks. This will surely make things easier and help to avoid any type of confusion.

Another big update will allow guests to “keep track of purchases charged to your Disney Resort hotel account.” Guests will no longer have to add up all their receipts or keep going to the front desk to see how much food they’ve ordered or how many souvenirs they’ve purchased while on vacation.

The third and final change made in this update to My Disney Experience is the ability for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders to renew their passes right on the app.

Walt Disney World has a lot of new additions and changes coming in the next few years, but there will be plenty done to make guests happy until those come about. My Disney Experience is still something that is going through a trial-and-error period which means additions, subtractions, and changes. The new update, which allows guests to track Disney dining plan credits and purchases made to their resort room, may be one of the best things yet.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]