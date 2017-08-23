Girl, 8, Killed On Her Way To Her First Day Of School After Being Ejected, Trapped In Miramar Crash

The life of an 8-year-old girl was tragically cut short when she was killed on her way to her first day of school in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection in Miramar, Florida. According to CBS Miami, at around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sumaiya Zahin was traveling in a family minivan, driven by her mother who was running late to drop her off at Somerset Academy.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues stated that third-grade classes at the school start at 8 a.m. As the mother, whose name has not been released, was on her way to drop her off, she purportedly ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck at an intersection between Miramar Boulevard and Red Road.

The impact of the car crash prompted the van to spin out of control. Police officials say that Sumaiya was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

It was reported that as the van was spinning, it struck another vehicle before coming to halt, on top of the child. Miramar Fire Rescue had to rescue the trapped child from the wreckage, and she was transported via helicopter to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, listed in critical condition.

Sumaiya later died from her injuries sustained in the Miramar crash. Her mother was taken to another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another child, believed to be a toddler, was said to have been a passenger in the family minivan when it crashed. Officials say that the child was not seriously injured and was only taken to the hospital to be with the mother.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries in the car accident and is expected to be okay. There is no word on the condition of the passengers in the third vehicle involved in the crash.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Children and Families spokesman Dr. David Friday stated as follows:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, teachers, and classmates of Sumaiya, who was killed in a tragic accident on her way to the first day of school in Broward County. “What should have been a happy and exciting day instead turned into one of unimaginable loss and heartache for those who loved and knew Sumaiya.”

In a Facebook post, the Miramar Police Department stated that they send their “sincerest condolences” to Sumaiya’s friends and family.

The Department of Children and Families, as well as the police, are investigating the three-vehicle crash, and they are looking to find if speed played a role in the accident.

