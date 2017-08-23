‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Reunites With Simon Saran In Mexico

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran have reunited in Mexico after weeks of feuding with one another on Twitter.

Several weeks after the longtime Teen Mom OG star began filming for a new MTV dating series, Single AF, she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend appear to be back on.

On August 22, Wetpaint Entertainment shared the surprising news with their readers, revealing that things between Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran were extremely tense just weeks ago. In fact, around the time she put Saran on blast for attempting to get back with her in July, Abraham reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to Saran, demanding he stop talking about her publicly.

Although things between Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran appeared far from civil just a short time ago, the on-and-off couple recently reunited in Tulum, Mexico, where they confirmed they were together by sharing photos of the same hotel room on their Snapchat accounts.

In other photos shared by Simon Saran, he revealed that he and Farrah Abraham were staying in an oceanfront room with a hammock and a pool in their backyard.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran parted ways during filming on the second half of Teen Mom OG Season 6 earlier this year but later reunited for a trip to Jamaica and, later, a second trip to Las Vegas.

Farrah Abraham attempted to find love while filming Single AF in different countries, including France, Spain, and England, but according to a tweet from Simon Saran earlier this summer, she was unsuccessful with her efforts.

Farrah Abraham has not yet confirmed or denied her potential reconciliation with Simon Saran, but with cameras set to start rolling, if they haven’t already, on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG, fans may soon find out exactly what is going on between them.

Farrah Abraham will return to television later this year or early next year for the first season of MTV’s Single AF and the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

