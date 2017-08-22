‘Vanderpump Rules’ Shocker: Jax And James Are No Longer Feuding

Jax Taylor and James Kennedy may have feuded for years on Vanderpump Rules, but when it comes to the series’ upcoming sixth season of the show, fans are in for a surprise.

During an interview with Us Weekly on Monday, August 21, Jax Taylor spoke about his previously troubled relationship with James Kennedy, revealing that he and the DJ are actually getting along as they continue to film Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

“He’s not my best friend by any means. But I mean, he’s fine. I’m kind of closer with him in passing,” Jax Taylor explained, adding that he no longer hates his co-star.

While Jax Taylor and James Kennedy are no longer feuding with one another, the Vanderpump Rules co-stars aren’t exactly tight, and when it comes to spending one-on-one time with each other, Taylor said they aren’t quite there. That said, they are friendly in a group setting and tolerate one another’s presence.

As fans may recall, Taylor and Kennedy appeared to be on the verge of a friendship during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, which was filmed in Los Angeles earlier this year. During the special, Taylor and Kennedy were seated beside one another, which Taylor noted as “interesting.”

A post shared by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 began filming earlier this year, and throughout production, Kennedy has been spending tons of time with Lala Kent, who quit the show last December.

Lala Kent has also been seen with Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney in the months since production began, which seems to be a big hint regarding her potential Season 6 return.

A post shared by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) on May 27, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

In other Jax Taylor news, the longtime reality star and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, are set to start in their own spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, starting tomorrow night on Bravo TV.

To see more of Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]