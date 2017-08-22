Jacqueline Laurita Thanks Fans On Twitter For Their Support After ‘RHONJ’ Exit

Jacqueline Laurita wasn’t included in the recently released trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey and many fans were disappointed by her absence.

On Twitter, the former reality star spoke out about her exit from the show and thanked fans for their ongoing support of herself and her family.

“Thank you for all of your sweet tweets of support!I love you all too! XOXO!It was great getting to know you all the past 7 seasons and 10 years,” Jacqueline Laurita tweeted on August 22.

A short time later, after a fan said that she would miss watching Jacqueline Laurita and her family on the Bravo TV reality series, she encouraged the fan to keep up with her life on her social media pages and the pages of her family members.

Continuing to speak to fans, Jacqueline Laurita seemed to confirm that there is at least a slight possibility that she will return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey at some point. As some may have seen, Laurita told one fan on Twitter that she was simply skipping the eighth season of the show.

Jacqueline Laurita was featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a full-time role from Season 1 until Season 5. Then, after parting ways with Bravo TV briefly, Laurita returned to the series midway through Season 6 in a part-time role before her position was upgraded to full-time for Season 7.

Back in April, Jacqueline Laurita confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she wouldn’t be returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey and said that her decision was based on the network’s decision to reduce her role back to part-time. As she explained, after spending several years of her life on the show, she didn’t feel that she should have to be fighting for a full-time position. She also confirmed that she and the network hadn’t yet discussed the possible terms of her contract.

Jacqueline Laurita’s former co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Teresa Giudice, and Danielle Staub, will return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Check out the new season’s trailer below.

