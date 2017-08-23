‘BB19’ Spoilers: Jason, Alex, And Kevin Consider Flipping The Vote, Can Mark Be Saved From Week 8’s Eviction?

BB19 spoilers suggest that Jason Dent, Alex Ow, and Kevin Schlehuber are considering flipping the vote to keep Mark Jansen over Matt Clines on Week 8’s eviction on Thursday, August 24. It is the lifeline that Mark needed to stay in the house, but can they get one to two more votes to keep Mark another week?

According to Big Brother Network, Jason thinks now is the time to break up Raven Walton and Matt’s showmance. He believes that makes more sense than getting Mark out, who is playing in the game alone. Alex mentioned that Paul Abrahamian would never go for the idea and would be upset if they “went against him,” but would consider it.

Jason’s reasoning for getting rid of Matt made a lot of sense. For one, he is a bonded pair with Raven. Even though they are not strong competitors, if one of them wins HOH they would protect each other. Jason added that Mark is a competition beast and, if they save him, he will align with them. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Alex still isn’t sold on the idea as she is worried about how Paul would react to the betrayal. Alex promised Jason she would consider it before shutting down the idea altogether.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Kevin has made it no secret that he doesn’t like Matt. He finds him annoying and a useless player. A few days ago, Kevin approached Christmas Abbott about the possibility of sending Matt to the jury house over Mark. Christmas was open to the idea, but she worried that Paul would protest.

Later in the day, Paul and Kevin chatted about Week 8’s eviction. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Kevin told Paul that Mark knows he’s messed up and his game is over. Paul stated that Mark told him that Kevin was going to vote to keep him. Kevin looked surprised and assured Paul that he would be voting Mark out.

The push to keep Mark seems to be dead again. No one wants to go against Paul because they don’t want to be the target. However, with Mark out of the house, the alliance will have to start turning on each other. It will be interesting to see how it all unfolds on Big Brother 19 during Week 9. Do you think Mark can flip the votes and stay another week? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Big Brother 19 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]