NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Celtics Deal Is Near, Isaiah Thomas Headed To Cavs?

After weeks of NBA trade rumors revolving around Kyrie Irving, it appears there may be an actual trade drawing closer. The four-time NBA All-Star point guard is reportedly being discussed between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. If the deal goes through, it would send Irving to the Cavs’ biggest opposition in the Eastern Conference, at least over the past season, and create a brand new “Big Three” unit on the Celtics’ roster. The good news for Boston fans is that this trade looks like it’s a deal close to happening.

On Tuesday evening, a tweet from ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that Cleveland and Boston were in “serious talks on a trade” that involved Kyrie Irving. Wojnarowski cited league sources and would later tweet that the deal would include Boston’s own All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas. In addition, ESPN reported that Jae Crowder and draft picks were being discussed as part of the package, as well as Boston center Ante Zizic. The Celtics were a team that hadn’t been mentioned all that much in trade rumors but have seemed to have the right mix of players and assets to offer in a deal. Not only would this particular package give the Cavaliers another shot at winning the title next season, but it could provide them the building blocks for their future should LeBron James leave after the upcoming season.

Weeks ago, it was reported that the Cavs’ All-Star asked the team for a trade so he could be part of a new team where he was more of the “focal point.” Among his preferred destinations were the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Some of the recent NBA trade rumors with Kyrie Irving were focused on him possibly going to the Phoenix Suns or New York Knicks. However, neither of these teams seemed willing to part ways with key assets that Cleveland would want in the deal. Those assets included the Suns’ newest rookie Josh Jackson and the NY Knicks emerging star Kristaps Porzingis.

Sources: Boston, Cleveland nearing deal on Kyrie Irving, but details still working to completion. Isaiah Thomas, Crowder, pick(s) in talks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

However, now it’s looking like Danny Ainge and the Celtics organization has quickly emerged as frontrunners. The Boston Celtics finished at 53-29 last season and claimed the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals but lost their star guard Isaiah Thomas to injury. However, the team still managed to achieve a surprising victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs ultimately won the series 4-1 and advanced to the NBA Finals where they would lose to the Golden State Warriors.

Irving would join a lineup that just added two new players to the roster. The Boston Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum during the NBA Draft this past summer and signed NBA free agent Gordon Hayward, previously an All-Star player with the Utah Jazz. Adding Kyrie Irving would certainly make for some interesting matchups in the season ahead between the expected top two teams in the Eastern Conference. The two teams are scheduled for their first meeting in Cleveland on NBA regular season’s opening night, Tuesday, October 17th.

