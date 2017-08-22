Hailey Baldwin Tries Out For The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Being Rejected

Hailey Baldwin attended a Victoria’s Secret casting call in New York City on Monday.

After previously being rejected for a role in the annual fashion show, which will reportedly take place in Shanghai, China, later this year, Hailey Baldwin was photographed arriving to the brand’s Big Apple offices before exiting the building a short time later.

On August 22, Teen Vogue revealed details of Hailey Baldwin’s outing the previous day, claiming that the 20-year-old model was seen snapping several selfies as she kept her attire simple in a pair of jeans, a black crop top, and black lace-up stiletto heels.

According to the report, Hailey Baldwin has tried out for a role in the show in the past, and last October, weeks before the fashion show was filmed in Paris, France, she told the Daily Mail that she wanted to walk in the show.

“It’s every girl’s dream,” Hailey Baldwin explained at the time.

While Hailey Baldwin was hopeful that she would be included in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she was unfortunately rejected by the lingerie brand and was later forced to watch as her close friends, including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, strutted their stuff during the show.

Just before her tryout in New York City, Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram, where she shared a couple of photos of herself on vacation in a bikini.

While it is unclear why Hailey Baldwin was rejected by Victoria’s Secret last year, it is worth noting that she is a bit shorter than the other models of the show. For example, both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are three inches taller than Baldwin at 5 feet 10 inches a piece. Taylor Hill, Candice Swanepoel, and Adrianna Lima stand at 5 feet 10 inches as well.

The shorter models of the show, including Behati Prinsloo, Stella Maxwell, and Lily Aldridge, are all 5 feet 9 inches.

In other Hailey Baldwin news, the model appears to be single at the moment. As fans may recall, she was linked to Justin Bieber and Drake in 2016 but ultimately stopped spending time with both of the musicians by mid-2016.

