Simone Biles Is Dating: Who Is The Gymnast’s New Boyfriend?

Everyone who is a fan of Simone Biles knows that she hasn’t dated, but it turns out that the gymnast and Dancing With the Stars favorite has a new boyfriend. Us Weekly shared the details about her new boyfriend and Simone is doing now. Simone actually revealed the news to her fans by sharing it on an Instagram post. That is always a great way to let the news out to fans.

She shared a picture of herself with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin and they had their arms around each other. She said that she is always smiling when she is with him. It does look like Simone Biles is really happy right now. She isn’t the only one posting pictures, though. Ervin also posted a picture of them at Biles’ induction into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. He called himself the luckiest man alive and said he was really proud of her.

Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian were all that the ceremony too, so more than likely they got a chance to get to know Simone Biles’ new boyfriend. Back in April, Simone Biles spoke out saying she had never had a boyfriend or really even been on a proper date. It sounds like maybe she had just been too busy for dating. While on Dancing With the Stars, she did great, but she had some problems getting into the sexy parts of some of the dances because this was all new to her.

Simone Biles did tease that she was dating Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory before, but it was just a joke. This is the first boyfriend that she has revealed on social networks. Val Chmerkovskiy was very overprotective of her, so it would be interesting to see whether he approves of Simone’s new man or has even had a chance to meet him yet.

always smiling with you A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Simone Biles has a new boyfriend? What do you think of who she is dating? Sound off in the comments below.

USA Gymnastics Hall Of Fame 2017 | honored to be inducted with these girls, love yall ???? A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]