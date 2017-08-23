Sailor Brinkley Cook, daughter of Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook, survived her parents’ divorce with the help of therapy. The Christie Brinkley/Peter Cook divorce was a nasty one which took its toll on the whole family, and Sailor says it took everyone some time to recover. Peter Cook was caught having sex with his 18-year-old personal assistant, causing Christie Brinkley to promptly end the marriage.

Christie Brinkley has been through three divorces and several high-profile relationships and has had some highs and lows with all of them. Christie Brinkley also got into a very public battle with her brother, Gregory Donald Brinkley, over the handling of their parents’ estate. Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook got involved in this skirmish, calling out her uncle on Twitter.

“Just know not to trust a man who tries to ruin and create conflict on his 17-year-old niece’s birthday … I don’t trust him nor do I trust what he does or what he believes in. I in no way want to be connected to him or his lifestyle.”

Christie Brinkley’s brother says that all of this is incredible because he was at the side of his parents when they were dying and also looked after Christie’s kids when she was in the musical Chicago.

I took this selfie with my toes ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Sailor seems to have mom Christie Brinkley’s back in most of these quarrels, but the divorce of Brinkley and Peter Cook was particularly stressful for Sailor Brinkley Cook. Peter Cook said Brinkley exaggerated and Brinkley called Cook a “narcissist.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook says that the divorce left her confused.

“My parents had just gotten divorced and I was so confused about everything.”

Sailor said she was in the second grade and in a group through school called “Banana Splits” for kids who needed extra help with emotional issues.

“I remember throwing a temper tantrum during a session one day and I remember a very shy and very small girl I had never seen before (whose parents also put her in banana splits) calming me down and telling me about her parents and how it’s all gonna be okay. That was the start of a lifetime of friendship.”

Sailor is now following in her mom Christie Brinkley’s footsteps with modeling, and though she says she has had body image issues in the past, she looks gorgeous in a bikini.

“I’ve had issues with my body image before I can even remember. I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it. [But] I don’t need to be a size zero to believe in myself.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Christie Brinkley Battles While Billy Joel Marries Again

Did Kate Upton Pitch A Fit Demanding ‘Sports Illustrated… – The Inquisitr

Chrissy Teigen Back In ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition’ After Baby…

John Legend Reacts To His Twitter Hack Before Oscars, Calling…

Mom Christie Brinkley says that there is nothing worse than seeing your children criticized for how they look.

“It was excruciating as a mom. I could cry now. There’s nothing worse, though.”

Brinkley posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year with Sailor and daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

Do you think that Sailor Brinkley Cook has a successful modeling career ahead of her?

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]