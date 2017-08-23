Sailor Brinkley Cook Talks About Mom Christie Brinkley, Living Through Divorce, And Body Image Issues

Sailor Brinkley Cook, daughter of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook survived her parents’ divorce with the help of therapy. The Christie Brinkley/Peter Cook divorce was a nasty one which took its toll on the whole family, and Sailor says it took everyone some time to recover. Peter Cook was caught having sex with his 18-year-old personal assistant causing Christie Brinkley to promptly end the marriage.
Christie Brinkley has been through three divorces and several high-profile relationships and has had some highs and lows with all of them. Christie Brinkley also got into a very public battle with her brother, Gregory Donald Brinkley over the handling of their parents’ estate. Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook got involved in this skirmish, calling out her uncle on Twitter.
“Just know not to trust a man who tries to ruin and create conflict on his 17-year-old niece’s birthday … I don’t trust him nor do I trust what he does or what he believes in. I in no way want to be connected to him or his lifestyle.”
Christie Brinkley’s brother says that all of this is incredible because he was at the side of his parents when they were dying and also looked after Christie’s kids when she was in the musical Chicago.
Sailor seems to have mom Christie Brinkley’s back in most of these quarrels, but the divorce of Brinkley and Peter Cook was particularly stressful for Sailor Brinkley Cook. Peter Cook said Brinkley exaggerated and Brinkley called Cook a “narcissist.”
Sailor Brinkley Cook says that the divorce left her confused.
“My parents had just gotten divorced and I was so confused about everything.”
Sailor said she was in the second grade and in a group through school called “Banana Splits” for kids who needed extra help with emotional issues.
“I remember throwing a temper tantrum during a session one day and I remember a very shy and very small girl I had never seen before (whose parents also put her in banana splits) calming me down and telling me about her parents and how it’s all gonna be okay. That was the start of a lifetime of friendship.”
I've had issues with my body image since before I can even remember. I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it. I don't know why I always felt that way, sure I had baby fat and definitely went through a plethora of awkward phases, but I had a family that loved me i had friends who made me laugh etc. But for some reason I still looked in the mirror and always somehow found something to pick on. I went from being "too fat" to "too thin" to "too muscular" and I never felt satisfied. My body and I have been through it all. But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, i treat myself well, and for that i'm happy. I've looked in the mirror and been able to LOVE the things about my body that beauty norms deem 'undesirable'. I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things. I don't need to be a size 0 to believe in myself. My body carries me each and every day, it loves the people i love, it holds what makes me healthy and strong, it bends it shakes it runs and it CHANGES. That is okay and that is beautiful. I could not be more grateful to the beautiful and strong @mj_day for including me in this years Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ????????❤ This is more than a magazine to me and always has been. As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating. Thank you thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating my beautiful mama, my beautiful sister, I, and ALL WOMEN!! How lucky am i?! ???????????? i think I'm dreaming. ???????????? thank you!!!!!!! ❤ (Also, thank you @hayleythorpeholla and @v_beast and everyone at @dogpound for changing my life ????❤) More to come!!!!!!!!
Sailor is now following in her mom Christie Brinkley’s footsteps with modeling, and though she says she has had body image issues in the past, she looks gorgeous in a bikini.
“I’ve had issues with my body image before I can even remember. I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it. [But] I don’t need to be a size zero to believe in myself.”
Mom Christie Brinkley says that there is nothing worse than seeing your children criticized for how they look.
“It was excruciating as a mom. I could cry now. There’s nothing worse, though.”
Brinkley posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this year with Sailor and daughter Alexa Ray Joel.
Do you think that Sailor Brinkley Cook has a successful modeling career ahead of her?
