Robby Reveals Why He Hasn’t Met Amanda Stanton’s Kids Yet

Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes met up on Bachelor in Paradise this summer and it turns out that the couple hasn’t been shy about the fact that they are still dating now that the show is over. So far, the fans haven’t really seen them connect very much on the show. Us Weekly shared that Robby Hayes is now revealing the reason that he hasn’t met Amanda Stanton’s children yet.

Last season on the show, Amanda ended up engaged to Josh Murray when the show was over. He moved in with her right away and he got really close to her children right away. Robby shared at a viewing party that he hasn’t actually met Amanda’s girls yet because last season she kind of rushed into things with Josh and she is avoiding doing that again. He says that she was overwhelmed with emotion.

Robby admits that Amanda came into the show a bit more protected and he is okay with her doing things that way. It sounds like Amanda and Robby are just taking their time. They didn’t finish filming the show very long ago and now everyone is just going to have to wait and see if they can make it last. If things continue to be great between them, you can assume that Amanda will introduce him to the kids, but she just wants to take her time and there is nothing wrong with that at all.

Josh Murray got really close to Amanda Stanton’s children and he even shared that he was able to realize that he will be a good father someday after spending so much time with them. The split was really hard on everyone, but Josh made it obvious that he really did miss the girls as well. Josh Murray did share that he can’t wait to have children of his own someday. So far, it doesn’t sound like he has found the one, but maybe Amanda has found true love with Robby Hayes after meeting him on Bachelor in Paradise.

Are you shocked to hear that Robby Hayes hasn’t met Amanda Stanton’s kids yet? Do you feel like these two really aren’t serious about each other? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]