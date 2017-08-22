‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Admits She’s Sick Of The Ongoing Divorce Reports, Sings ‘Hit The Road, Jack’

LuAnn De Lesseps announced the end of her marriage to husband Tom D’Agostino earlier this month, and according to one of her latest Instagram posts, she’s more than ready to move on.

Weeks after confirming her split from D’Agostino, the Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram, where she shared a funny meme with fans in regard to her feelings towards the ongoing reports about her divorce and her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s post-split behavior.

“If I see one more LuAnn divorce post, this b***h is gonna snap,” the August 21 meme read.

In the caption of the post, LuAnn De Lesseps told her fans and followers to move on from her divorce news because she already has. One day later, the reality star posted a photo of herself and Candace Bushnell and mentioned the author’s quote about being a princess before looking for a prince.

LuAnn De Lesseps has faced tons of backlash in the weeks since she announced her divorce, mainly due to the fact that her former partner had been accused of cheating on her just months before her December 31, 2016, wedding date. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, De Lesseps’ co-stars attempted to warn her about D’Agostino’s alleged bad behavior, but she didn’t believe anything they had to say.

In other LuAnn De Lesseps news, the reality star was recently caught singing karaoke at an event in The Hamptons. On August 21, Page Six shared news of De Lesseps’ post-split antics, claiming that she treated about 300 guests, including Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon, to an impromptu performance of “Hit the Road, Jack.”

As the outlet explained, LuAnn De Lesseps didn’t dedicate the song to anyone in particular, but partygoers suspected the track may have been aimed at her estranged husband.

To see more of LuAnn De Lesseps and her co-stars, including Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into the second part of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday night, August 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

