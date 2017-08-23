‘Call Of Duty: WW2’ Headquarters Trailer Supercharges The ‘Destiny’ Social Space Concept

The first trailer for Call of Duty: WW2‘s new Headquarters social space was released Tuesday via Game Informer. Fans get a look at the 48-player gathering spot for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and see how Sledgehammer Games has evolved the concept from Destiny to be much more interactive.

Headquarters is set on the Allies’ Normandy beach camp not long after D-day in Call of Duty: WW2. The area features different NPC officers to visit to receive mission challenges that will grant rewards when completed. This could be something to go compete in Nazi zombies, in the new War mode, or an activity in the social space itself.

The camp includes a firing range for players to sharpen their skills with different weapons. There’s also a “Score Streak” training range where players can bolster their abilities with multiplayer score streaks like carpet bombing runs, flamethrowers, mortar strikes, and more.

One of the more interesting concepts is the 1 vs 1 Pit. This is essentially an arena for two players to duel in Call of Duty: WW2‘s Headquarters while friends and strangers look on.

The Headquarters also contain leaderboards for nearly everything in Call of Duty: WW2. Players will be able to compare themselves against everyone else in the lobby for the firing range, the 1 vs 1 pit, and more.

Sledgehammer Games is trying to build a sense of community and camaraderie with the Headquarters social space. “Era-appropriate” emotes will be available to use along with voice chat and the ability to command others, which increases a player’s social score.

Whether Headquarters takes off for Call of Duty: WW2 or players prefer to go directly to the action in the campaign, multiplayer, or Nazi zombies will have to wait for the official release. Still, Sledgehammer Games is taking an ambitious approach that far exceeds what has been done in the social spaces for Destiny and will likely influence other AAA games down the road to do the same if it is successful.

Unfortunately, the Headquarters mode will not be featured in the upcoming Call of Duty: WW2 beta. Participants will get to check out the new Division feature plus multiplayer modes for Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and War. Headquarters is being saved for the full release on November 3.

The Call of Duty: WW2 Private beta Friday, August 25 for PS4 owners who pre-ordered the game and will run until Monday, August 28. The beta will return on Friday, September 1 with an Xbox One version in tow. It will then last until Monday, September 4.

[Featured Image by Sledgehammer Games/Activision]