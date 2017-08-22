Negative Barron Trump Report: White House Reacts, Website Defends Writer Who Slammed First Son’s Clothes

The White House is reacting to a negative report published about Barron Trump after a writer slammed the first son over his casual clothes. The controversial opinion piece, titled, “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House,” was sure to generate backlash and it succeeded in doing just that. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton came out swinging a day after the article was published, tweeting that it’s “high time” the news media “let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

People don’t appreciate the press singling out children of the president because being in the glaring spotlight is not their choice. No one wanted to see Chelsea Clinton picked on, and the same was true for Malia and Sasha Obama. It’s hard growing up as the president’s son or daughter and any bad press on them is shunned, but they still get published from time to time. Barron Trump seems to be the latest victim, and the most recent negative piece on him was a harsh analysis of the young boy’s personal appearance when it comes to choices in his attire. The piece even went so far as to say that it’s “not normal.”

Bloomberg reports that the White House is renewing its initial request to give Barron privacy. The request emerged on Tuesday after a writer for the Daily Caller wrote an opinion piece that shamed President Trump’s youngest child for “not dressing the part” of a first son. As touched on by the Inquisitr, Ford Springer wrote on the website that when Barron returned to Washington, D.C., from New Jersey with his parents, the president and first lady were in their “Sunday best” while the first son “looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theater.”

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, issued a statement following the negative report.

“As with all previous administrations, we ask that the media give Barron his privacy. He is a minor child and deserves every opportunity to have a private childhood.”

White House asks for Barron Trump’s privacy after column criticizes his clothing https://t.co/l4cG4gObsb pic.twitter.com/6yvUFAojFE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 22, 2017

When it comes to Ford Springer’s view of Barron Trump, editor-in-chief at the Daily Caller Vince Coglianese defends the writer.

“Let’s not pretend the press is suddenly concerned about defending the Trumps,” Coglianese wrote, adding that Springer is “the most pro-Barron Trump writer I’ve ever met.”

Coglianese accused media outlets of spinning stories, declaring it “fake news,” and that Springer is looking out for Barron’s best interests.

“Leave it to the fake news to spin his bro-to-bro advice into some sort of ‘slam.’ He’s just looking out for the kid. Leave Barron alone.”

It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House https://t.co/N7RHVcD8oW pic.twitter.com/RSKVKVkba3 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 21, 2017

A lot of photos of Barron Trump seen in T-shirts and shorts have been during the summer months. Springer’s scathing report focused on those times in which Barron was arriving or returning home from a vacation, but other photos show Barron in more formal attire for official functions. A few examples are when he joined his parents for the White House Easter Egg Roll back in April, when he arrived at Mar-a-Lago in March, and when he definitely impressed during his father’s inauguration wearing a dark suit and tie.

The Daily Caller report has stirred a major reaction, with other reports calling out Springer’s article as an “outrage” as well as websites defending Barron. For instance, GQ posted an article titled, “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing However The Hell He Wants.” The article fiercely defends the 11-year-old and reminds readers that Barron just moved from New York to Washington, is about to start sixth grade, will start a new school, and may be having a “rough go” of things right now. In closing, the writer insists that “the least anyone can do” is “let this young man wear a dang graphic tee on the weekends.”

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]