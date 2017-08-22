Stassi Schroeder Continues To Dwell On Her Breakup As Jax Taylor Sends Her A Message On Instagram

Stassi Schroeder is dwelling on her split from Patrick Meagher on Instagram, and her fans and followers on the social media site appear to be getting tired of it.

On August 21, after sharing a clip of herself watching a woman get broken up with prior to a scheduled vacation, Stassi Schroeder was blasted by fans for filming the strange video of herself and continuing to focus on her breakup.

“Maybe I should’ve been warned before watching this,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in the caption of the clip, suggesting that she was unaware that her camera would capture such an odd moment.

As fans will recall, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed her breakup from Patrick Meagher earlier this month on Instagram and later told listeners of her podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi, that their final fight began after Meagher forgot their four-year anniversary. Although Schroeder acknowledged that she and Meagher hadn’t been together for four years straight, she said that she expected something from Meagher, especially since she arranged for the two of them to travel to Mexico together to celebrate their special day.

While Stassi Schroeder has had the support of her friends in the weeks since her breakup, she also received a recent Instagram message from her former boyfriend, Jax Taylor, who commented with the message “movie is terrible” on her latest post.

Stassi Schroeder dated Jax Taylor for years before ending their relationship after the first season of Vanderpump Rules. Since then, she has been linked to Meagher on and off, and he has been dating Brittany Cartwright.

Although Stassi Schroeder’s now-ex-boyfriend didn’t travel with her to Mexico for their four-year anniversary, the reality star and fashion blogger opted to go through with the trip and brought her longtime friend Rachel O’Brien along.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

