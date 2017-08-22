‘Before The 90 Days’ Spoilers: Are Darcey And Jesse Together?

Viewers love watching Before the 90 Days and seeing which couples end up getting married. Jesse and Darcey just met each other for the first time on the show, and they are trying to see if they can make their relationship work. Reality Blurb was able to get some details on if these two stay together and how things are going now.

So far, Darcey and Jesse aren’t allowed to give fans any updates, but it looks like they did without meaning to, and so far, it doesn’t look like these two end up lasting. It looks like they recently called it quits, and nobody seems to know if they actually got married before that happened. On the show, they are trying to figure out if marriage is something that they want to pursue.

As of July, Jesse and Darcey were still together, and they went on a vacation to Greece. These two have a huge age difference; he’s 24 and she’s 42. On the show, Darcey realized that he was a bit more demanding than she knew before she met him in person.

Darcey made a post on Facebook that suggests he might have cheated on her.

The post read, “So over it!!!!! Now he can f**k all the other b****s!!! Come on ladies!!! He’s a single man and available!!! He’s hott!!! He got lots to choose from I’m sure anyway!”

After this, someone told her not to do this on Facebook, and she explained that it was her page and she would do what she wanted to on it.

Jesse also made a post on Facebook that talked about how you can’t always control things, which made fans think maybe they split. This has all happened very recently, so it looks like Jesse and Darcey were probably together while filming the show but have since moved on. They seem to have called it quits, but fans are going to have to wait until the show is over for the couple to share any details about what is going on.

Are you shocked to hear that it doesn’t look like Darcey Silva and Jesse are going to stay together? Did you think that this couple would work? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss the new episodes of Before the 90 Days when they air on Sunday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image by Darcey Silva/Instagram]