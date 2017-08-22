Vicki Gunvalson And Kelly Dodd Poke Fun At Shannon Beador’s Weight Gain In Deleted Instagram Post

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd majorly dissed their Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Shannon Beador in a now-deleted Instagram post.

According to a new report, Gunvalson and Dodd recently embarked on a boating adventure, and during their trip, they poked fun at their co-star for her 40-pound weight gain and claims of wanting to do nothing but eat.

On August 21, Real Mr. Housewife shared screenshots of the post and revealed that Gunvalson had joked about her former friend’s struggles in the photo’s caption.

“We are Hungry. ‘All we want to do is eat.’ Who does this sound like?” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of her post, also tagging Dodd with the image.

Shannon Beador admitted during an early episode of the 12th season of the show that she didn’t want to do anything but eat and later discovered she had a whopping 40 percent body fat due to her habit of overeating.

Around the time of Gunvalson’s deleted post, Kelly Dodd posted a photo of herself and Vicki Gunvalson on the back of a boat, which was named “Life is Good,” with their middle fingers pointed at the camera. In her caption, she told her fans and followers to read between the lines. As Real Mr. Housewife revealed, the comment was worth noting because Beador had previously told Dodd to read between the lines during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd are currently on vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after growing quite close to one another during the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Meanwhile, Beador continues to spend the majority of her time with Gunvalson’s on-screen nemesis, Tamra Judge.

Most recently, Beador and Judge enjoyed a double-date with their husbands, David Beador and Eddie Judge.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, and their co-stars, including Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]