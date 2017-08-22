‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer And Her Boyfriend Steven Gerber Have Split

Ramona Singer is back on the market after a short-lived romance with Steven Gerber.

According to a source close to the longtime Real Housewives of New York City star, Singer is a single woman once again but despite the unexpected split, she isn’t too upset.

“Things happen for a reason,” an insider told Page Six of the breakup on August 21.

Ramona Singer and Steven Gerber were spotted together over the weekend at a charity event in the Hamptons and also attended a number of other benefits in the area throughout the summer months. However, as of Monday, the reality star’s relationship with her former boyfriend was said to be over.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Ramona Singer was married to Mario when the series began airing in Bravo TV but several seasons later, after catching Mario with another woman at their vacation home in The Hamptons, Singer called it quits on their 22-year marriage and last fall, their divorce was finalized.

Last week, during the first part of the Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 reunion special, Ramona Singer briefly addressed her relationship with Steven Gerber, telling host Andy Cohen that she was dating someone and that their relationship was going well.

When Ramona Singer spoke of her divorce during an interview with People magazine last year, she revealed that the breaking point in her marriage came after she caught Mario communicating with his mistress for a second time. As she explained to the outlet, the second betrayal was embarrassing to both her and their daughter, Avery Singer.

Ramona Singer has been fairly silent about her love life in the year since her divorce was finalized while Mario has continued to date his one-time mistress, Kasey Dexter.

To see more of Ramona Singer and her co-stars, including Carole Radziwill, LuAnn De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 reunion special on Wednesday night, August 23 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

