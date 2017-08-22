Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Are ‘Peacefully’ Co-Parenting Dream

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were part of one of the biggest online battles between a celebrity couple just mere weeks ago. During the attack, Rob Kardashian leaked photos of his ex to the world, claiming that he had spent over $100,000 to give his ex the body she craved after giving birth to their daughter, Dream.

However, despite rumors that the pair have been going to court to arrange a custody agreement for their 9-month-old daughter, it doesn’t appear that’s actually the case. Instead, they have been working on the consequences of Rob’s actions after he leaked the nude photos of his ex.

Lisa Bloom, Blac Chyna’s attorney, set the record straight with Page Six.

“No, we did not go to court over a custody dispute. That is false. Chyna and Rob are peacefully co-parenting baby Dream, as they have been since her birth.”

While this would imply the two are on good terms, that might be a bit generous for the pair, who are still working on the legal consequences for Rob’s photos. Blac Chyna has already been granted a restraining order against her ex, and it seems that the pair do not have contact with one another, despite their co-parenting.

????Brown Sugar babyyyyy???? Restocked Guys ???????? @lashedcosmetics ???? www.lashedcosmetics.com A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

There was recently a claim that Blac Chyna had stolen Rob Kardashian’s cars, which is the next rumor in line after a series of falsehoods that make it seem as though Blac Chyna was only after Rob’s money. However, the mom of two claims that she gave the cars back to him, as they were actually leased.

During the split, there was also contention about jewelry that Rob gave Chyna, saying that he had asked the shop to come by and have her pick out one item that she would want to keep. Instead, it was reported that the single mother picked out more than one and then tried to charge Rob’s credit card for the rest of them, though it never went through. To add insult to injury, Blac Chyna showed up to court wearing the tennis bracelets Rob had given her.

I wanna thank everyone that came to my Chyna Dolls release ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]