‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Ivana Milicevic Cast As Charmaine Diyoza, Prisoner Goes Head-To-Head With Clarke

The 100 Season 5 will introduce a prisoner ship, and one of those new characters has been revealed. Ivana Milicevic will play Charmaine Diyoza. Who is this person, and how will her interactions be with Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) and the others? Will she be an ally or an enemy to the Praimfaya survivors?

Spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on The CW’s post-apocalyptic series.

According to TV Line, Charmaine Diyoza is one of the prisoners on the ship that was descending to Earth in the Season 4 finale. At the time, the spacecraft had not yet landed. All Clarke knows is that the lettering on the ship reveals the passengers are inmates. Concerned and determined to protect herself and her young Nightblood companion, Madi (Lola Flanery), she tells the girl to grab the weapons.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, executive producer Jason Rothenberg teased that some of the inmates might be angry. It was revealed that they have been up in space since before the first apocalypse, which was 100 years ago. They have been in a deep sleep and are just starting to wake up. They have no clue that there was a second apocalypse called Praimfaya. They also don’t know about the Grounders, Sky Crew, or how the new world works.

Ivana Milicevic’s character in The 100 Season 5 is described as a “ruthless military strategist.” She will go up against Clarke and the others. It was also teased that her actions will leave an “indelible legacy,” according to Entertainment Weekly. It definitely sounds like this character might be a problem for Clarke and the Sky Crew.

Previously, it was teased that Clarke and Madi have taken ownership of the small patch of green Earth not annihilated by Praimfaya. The prisoners will want this land, though. There will be a battle over the land, called Eden, and Clarke is not willing to give it up without a fight. However, will she win this battle, or are the prisoners stronger and more resilient than she anticipates?

The actress has been on several other television shows, including Gotham, Banshee, and Eastwick.

The 100 Season 5 premieres on The CW in 2018.

