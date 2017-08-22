‘MAFS’ Couple Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot Reveal They Are Getting A Divorce

The news is out, and the Married at First Sight couple that nobody thought would make it has called it quits. People shared that Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot are getting a divorce. They were together a little over a year before giving up on making their marriage work.

The couple shared a statement that reveals that they were married for one year and put a lot of “thought and consideration” into their decision to call it quits. It also shared that they do remain close friends. Cody and Danielle always got along on a friendship level, but the couple didn’t have sex at all before their big decision day, so fans were shocked that they decided to stay together. Their relationship seemed to never progress to the physical level that they needed to be happy together.

Cody and Danielle also shared that this process helped them to really believe that true love does exist. However, they just weren’t able to find that with each other, and they seem okay with the way it worked out. On the reunion episode, Danielle still said she hadn’t fallen for Cody. This did leave fans with a lot of doubt that they would make it so many won’t be shocked by their divorce announcement that they just made. They also made some great friends during their time on the show.

Danielle even shared on her Instagram about the big split and said that she has nothing but love for Cody. They weren’t able to work it out, but that doesn’t mean that they ended on bad terms.

At this time, Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta and Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon are still together and doing well. Courtney Hendrix-Carrion and Jason Carrion and from the first season are still together as well, and the Inquisitr recently shared that Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from the first season just welcomed their first child together.

Don't miss new episodes of Married at First Sight when it returns to Lifetime.

