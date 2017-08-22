‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Promo – Sonny’s Empire Ends, Felicia Digs Up Dirt, Michael Turns Against Nelle?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) finds out that quitting mob life is not as easy as he thinks. His decision to leave the mob negatively impacts people close to him.

“The End Of An Empire Never Comes Without A Price”

According to a new ABC General Hospital promo video (see below), “Sonny’s gonna leave behind a lot of unhappy people,” and some are going to pay the price for his decision to quit.

The GH promo video teases that Sonny gets embroiled in mob violence as a direct result of his effort to quit the mob life. The violence involves his friend, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller).

General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason is among those who pay the price for Sonny’s decision to quit the mob. He receives a gunshot wound and needs to undergo emergency surgery.

The situation leaves Sam (Kelly Monaco) wondering whether her hallucinatory delusions that Sonny is a threat to her family have not finally been proved to be true. Viewers will recall that Sam shot Sonny and dumped his body in a pit at a construction site during a psychotic episode induced by a toxoplasmosis infection. She suffered delusions and hallucinations which made her believe that Sonny was a threat to her family. She feared that Sonny’s closeness to her family could expose Jason to mob danger.

The end of an empire never comes without a price. #GH pic.twitter.com/tQPZCEJ0lF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 22, 2017

Felicia Digs Up Dirt On Nelle

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 28 tease that Felicia (Kristina Wagner) stumbles on information about Nelle (Chloe Lanier) that apparently has to do with something from her past. She reports her discovery to Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman).

An Alexis/Sonny team-up might be more rare than yesterday's all-American eclipse. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/H24uZ7cKZ1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 22, 2017

Viewers will recall that Carly (Laura Wright) is also part of the conspiracy against Nelle, but she’s been focusing lately on the crisis sparked by Sam’s illness. It was Bobbie who suggested that Felicia should try to dig up some dirt dig on Nelle that could turn Michael (Chad Duell) against her.

GH spoilers tease that Nelle might have dark secrets from her past. The exact nature of the past secrets are not yet clear but it remains to be seen if the revelations would cause Michael to dump her.

Carly and Bobbie hatched the plan to uncover information about Nelle that might help to turn Michael against her. However, the two would have to be very careful to avoid the plot being exposed and failing as a result. However, fans already suspect that is what will happen.

Of course, Michael will be furious when he discovers what Carly and Bobbie have been up to. The plan could actually backfire by bringing Michael and Nelle closer together.

