Amber Portwood Wants Ex-Fiance Matt Baier To Leave Her Alone

Amber Portwood is currently dating Marriage Boot Camp crew member Andrew Glennon, and according to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star is ready for her ex-fiance Matt Baier to move on as well.

Several weeks into her new relationship, a source claims Amber Portwood wants her former partner to leave her alone and move forward from their toxic relationship and constant fighting.

“Amber gave Matt opportunity after opportunity to make their relationship work, but he just kept messing up,” a source told Hollywood Life on August 22.

As the insider explained, Amber Portwood could never trust Matt Baier, and during an episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6 earlier this year, he proved why he wasn’t trustworthy when he failed a lie detector test regarding his alleged advances towards another woman. He was also caught offering Portwood’s co-star, Catelynn Lowell, a Xanax after claiming to be sober.

Months later, after attempting to salvage their relationship by appearing on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Amber Portwood walked away from Matt Baier and quickly began dating Andrew Glennon. That said, the insider claimed Baier is still trying to get the reality star back and has been calling and texting her in the weeks since they called off their engagement.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon met one another while Portwood and Baier were working on their relationship but didn’t begin dating until after they called it quits. A short time later, Portwood debuted Glennon on her Instagram page and began discussing their relationship with her fans and followers on Twitter.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s relationship was first revealed by Radar Online, who shared a video of the two spending time together at a marina in Indiana. A short time later, the outlet revealed that their relationship began on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, and Farrah Abraham, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

