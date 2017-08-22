‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Rumor: Pierson Fode Out –Caroline Returned For Thomas’ Exit Storyline?

Bold and the Beautiful rumors tease that Pierson Fode could be out on the CBS soap opera. The B&B writers have written him out of most of the storylines. First, he quit Forrester Creations. Then, he backed away from his family. Now, he’s broken up with Sally (Courtney Hope) and only tied to one character, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey). And she is only staying for a few more weeks. It all seems to point to Fode leaving the CBS soap opera in the coming weeks.

SheKnows Soaps shared that Thomas (Pierson Fode) will face tough questions from his sister, Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) about his decision to move to New York. She wants to make sure that he really wants to be with Caroline. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that he may feel obligated to take care of Caroline. What Thomas doesn’t know is Caroline is healthy, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) made up the ugly story about her dying from a horrific autoimmune disease.

Bold and the Beautiful fans are having a hard time watching Caroline go along with Bill’s lie. The viewers were so excited for Caroline’s return, only to be disappointed by her shady behavior. Since her plan seems to be working, there’s no telling how far the “dying” storyline will go. B&B spoilers state that Bill has an idea on how to tell Thomas that Caroline isn’t dying when that time comes up. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) believes this is a horrible plan and threatens to tell Sally and Thomas everything.

The difference between possible and impossible is determination ????/ @adamkay_ A post shared by Pierson Fodé (@piersonfode) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Caroline’s return could have been a way to explain Thomas’ departure. The rumor mill claims that Pierson Fode will exit the soap opera and the role will not be recast. Apparently, they will leave the door open for the handsome actor to come back from time to time.

Of course, CBS has not confirmed the scoop. Neither has Pierson Fode. If the B&B rumor is right, expect Fode to leave Bold and the Beautiful in late September.

Wading in the blue lagoon for my next adventure ????/@theruel A post shared by Pierson Fodé (@piersonfode) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Do you think Pierson Fode is leaving the Bold and the Beautiful? If so, will you miss his portrayal of Thomas Forrester?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]