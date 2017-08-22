Jamie Otis, Doug Henher Of ‘Married At First Sight’ Welcome Their Baby

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner fell in love on Married at First Sight and this couple just had their first baby together. The couple didn’t seem like they were even going to work at first on the show, but then they ended up falling in love and working it out. They are one of the few couples from this show that has been able to make it last. People shared the big news about their baby being born.

The fans knew that Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s baby was due really soon. They announced that Henley Grace Hehner was born on Tuesday, August 22 in New Jersey. Jamie and Doug had a very emotional miscarriage with their little boy before she got pregnant with Henley.

The baby was born at 5:24 a.m. this morning. Henley weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 20.2 inches long. Jamie’s rep said, “Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” her rep revealed. They revealed the babies’ name when Doug etched it onto the wall that would be her bedroom. This name meant a lot to them because when Jamie and Doug first got married, she couldn’t remember his name and said Henley. Of course, his name is Hehner and Jamie figured that out shortly after.

Jamie and Doug got married back in 2014. They are one of the few couples from the show Married at First Sight that was able to make their marriage work. Jamie already has a bit of experience as a mom as the fans know that she helped to raise her siblings. Jamie was never close to her mom and is really looking forward to having a close relationship with her daughter. The fans would love to see a show focused on Jamie and Doug and how they are doing together now. As of right now, the fans are waiting for the happy couple to start posting pictures of their little girl on social networks.

What do you think of Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner as a couple? Do you feel like these two are great together? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Married at First Sight when the show returns to Lifetime.

I'm adding another girl to my arm in T-20 days… Our baby is due in less than 3 weeks!???????? A post shared by Doug Hehner (@doughehner) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

[Feautured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]