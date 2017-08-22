MTV’s ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Spoilers: Which Players Reportedly Make It To The Final Challenge?

MTV’s The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 has already delivered plenty of drama, twists, and turns since its premiere, and spoilers tease that there is plenty more on the way. Season 30 has a redemption twist that is shaking things up and some fierce competitors who are fighting hard to win the big prize money that comes at the end of the competition. Will the usual players make it to that final challenge, or are there some shockers on the way?

While some enticing Challenge XXX spoilers typically emerge on social media as the contestants are eliminated and head home, an exact elimination order isn’t easy to come by these days. That order is particularly difficult with Dirty 30 because of the redemption twist that has some contestants heading back into battle at various points after an initial elimination. However, the Vevmo forum is detailing the spoilers they have uncovered that pinpoint some highlights and the six players who seemingly battle in the final challenge.

Tony Raines and Jenna Compono won the first redemption battle, and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 spoilers tease that Aneesa Ferreira and Hunter Barfield will win the second one. There is a third redemption battle ahead toward the end of the season, and viewers should expect to see Cara Maria Sorbello, Jordan Wiseley, and CT Tamburello dominate in that one. It seems that both CT and Cara Maria will be sent straight to redemption by a twist of some sort, but spoilers note that they return with a vengeance.

The buzz is that Jenna, Hunter, Kailah Casillas, and Tony all last for a while, but they all fall short when it comes to making it to the final challenge. Challenge XXX spoilers indicate that CT, Jordan, and Derrick Kosinski are the three men who will face the last battle, and Cara Maria, Camila Nakawaga, and Tori Deal earn the honor for the ladies. Which contestants finish first and take home the big prize money? Unfortunately, this time around, it seems that the winners will not be revealed until the reunion show.

The last challenges are always grueling, and MTV fans can expect Season 30 to be brutal. As Entertainment Weekly points out, this time around, there is a cool $1 million on the line, compared to $350,000 in prize money last season, and the network has teased that this is the highest-intensity competition they’ve ever had. There has already been chaos and backstabbing, and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 spoilers reveal that there is more of that ahead.

Which of the reported final six contestants do you think will win MTV’s The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30? Are you surprised to see which players are said to get to the last battle?

