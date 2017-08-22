Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Abs, Bestie Hints Pregnancy & Marriage With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her incredible abs in a crop top as her bestie Malika Haqq teases that Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson could be ready for marriage and babies in the not too distant future.

Khloe started the week by flaunting her mid-section on Instagram, proving that she’s been hitting the gym pretty hard lately.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported a crop top and yoga pants in the snap, which showed off her incredibly flat stomach and toned arms as she posed in the mirror.

“I Love Myself A Mirror Selfie,” Kim Kardashian’s little sister captioned the workout photo.

The pic appeared to be taken in the Good American denim designer’s luxury mansion, which was adorned with a big silver chandelier.

The star’s inspiring body confidence abs exposing photo came just one day before her long-time bestie Malika spoke out about Khloe’s romance with Tristan, her boyfriend of around a year. Malika teased that she thinks the couple are in it for the long hall and quickly heading toward marriage and babies.

“They really truly are like the best of friends. They do click, they get along really well,” Malika, who recently appeared on the dating show Famously Single, told E! News this week.

She also referred to their relationship as “easy-going” while still allowing both to be independent.

“They’re both very loving,” Khloe’s bestie, who often appears alongside the Kardashian clan on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, continued of Kardashian and Thompson. “He’s an incredibly likeable person and so is she. It makes sense.”

Malika then revealed that her bestie is “really, really happy” right now and teased that a walk down the aisle and a pregnancy could be what’s next for the reality star.

Khloe’s been very open about her hopes to have a baby and get married again during candid chats with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as mom Kris Jenner on the family’s E! show.

“I believe that Khloe and Tristan do have the makings of a relationship that could stand the test of time,” Malika teased of the twosome. “To me, I think most people would look at them and say, ‘They give you husband and wife potential.'”

A source told People earlier this year that Khloe “really” wants to have a baby with Tristan and was hoping to get pregnant with her first baby “soon.”

Kylie Jenner’s big sister also confirmed on the revealing episode of KUWTK that she’s ready to become a mom and revealed that she and her boyfriend of a year have already spoken about starting a family.

And it sounds like the couple will probably have quite a handful when she gets pregnant and they get started with babies of their own.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about 5 or 6 kids with me and that’s lovely,” she recently said on the reality show – which is celebrating its 10th year on the air this year – of getting pregnant with the basketball star.

She also confirmed at the time that she was no longer on birth control and hinted at possibly getting pregnant soon.

“Knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step,” Khloe said.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]