Powerball Lottery Is $700 Million, With $443.3 Million Cash Value, For Winning Numbers In Wednesday’s Drawing

The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing as would-be millionaires keep buying Powerball tickets. According to the Powerball website, the current estimated jackpot is $700 million, with an estimated $443.3 million lump sum cash value. The Los Angeles Times reports that when the Powerball was estimated to climb as high as $700 million in 2016, the Powerball was called an unprecedented jackpot total. Ultimately, the Powerball jackpot rose as high as $1.6 billion, and two winning tickets took home the jackpot. Now that Wednesday evening’s Powerball has reached $700 million once more, Powerball fever is running high once more.

With no ticket buyers matching all six Powerball numbers since June 11, the Powerball lottery has experienced a 20-game streak with no big winners yet. Rising to $700 million makes it the second-largest Powerball prize in the history of the lottery, and if no winners match all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, there’s no telling how high the Powerball can climb. The Powerball game takes place in 44 states around the country, including D.C. and two U.S. territories. Even though the odds of winning the Powerball are very slim at 1 in 292.2 million, that hasn’t stopped Powerball players from dreaming of being the one to find their numbers matching the winning numbers drawn via Powerball.

With the Powerball results being drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays, at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time, folks who miss the live drawings can turn to the official Powerball website in order to check their tickets against the winning numbers. Those who want to check out which Powerball numbers have been the most popular winning numbers in the past can check the Powerball winning numbers page.

Those who don’t know how to play the Powerball website can also check out instructions on how to buy Powerball tickets, along with the odds of winning the game, or losing the Powerball, as it were. Meanwhile, Powerball fever continues, with store clerks likely busier than ever as Wednesday night’s Powerball lottery game drawing time approaches. And for those folks who want to skip the store lines and buy their Powerball tickets online, only a couple of states allow Powerball players to buy their tickets via the Internet.

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million — the second-largest in US history https://t.co/bfXEjqwhmr — timelivenews (@timelivenews) August 22, 2017

[Featured Image by G-Jun Yam/AP Images]