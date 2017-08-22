Stashing: New Dating Trend May Leave You Weeping

So how do you know if you’re a victim of stashing? There are a few indications that you are caught up as a stashing victim in both the real world and online. If you think your new love interest is indeed stashing you, then evidence can be found on the social media pages belonging to the person you are dating.

Along with a few noticeable behaviors of your mate, if stashing is going on, it is usually easy to see, or not see, on social media accounts they have. Confused? This new era of dating hasn’t made it very easy with these new terms popping up right and left, but apparently, there’s a need for them.

The perils of modern dating leave you navigating through a variety of terms, with each one indicating a scenario that the dating scene offers today. You have already seen some of these terms and maybe even experienced a few like cushioning, benching, and ghosting.

The latest term of stashing describes a hurtful aspect of dating. If you are a victim of stashing, then your romance is on an ill-fated path, suggests Fox News. The best way to describe stashing is to offer up an example, so here goes.

You are in a whirlwind romance and the guy you are dating, or girl, has met your parents, your family, your friends, and your pets. He’s been to your place so many times that he even knows just how to jiggle that handle to make operations run smooth.

He’s spent so much time with you at your place that he not only knows your shoe size, but he also knows how many pairs of shoes you have in your closet. The problem with stashing is that by the time it comes to light, you are in the stage of dating where you feel as if you two are an “official” couple. The Mirror suggest this type of treatment has been around forever, but it is just now getting a name attached to it.

Through all this togetherness, you realize that he knows all of the people in your life, he can move around your place like he built it, and you have so many dedications to him on your Facebook page that it looks as if he has taken it over. But, and this is a big but, you haven’t met any of his friends or family members, you’ve never seen his place, and you are not even mentioned on one of his many social media pages.

For all intents and purposes, it is as if you don’t exist to anyone who knows this guy. This makes you a victim of stashing. Fox News suggests that the reason for stashing is probably because he is dating someone else as well. He may also be dating a few different people.

If you bring this up to your mate, and chances are you will, you are going to ask him why he hasn’t introduced you to his friends or family members. You will also probably inquire why there is no mention of you across his social media pages when your social media offerings are starting to look like a shrine to him.

According to Fox News, he will have all the answers, such as, “I’ve barely spoken to my parents” or “My love life just hasn’t come up in conversation.”

The outlet then suggests, “They’ll then probably try to turn the blame on you for being more bothered about your social media profile and what other people think than what’s going on between the two of you.”

This will make you, as the stashing victim, retreat with remorse for bringing up the subject. Fox News suggests that the stasher could come up with a very reasonable excuse for keeping you stashed away from his personal life. However, it doesn’t sound as if they know what that could be.

They do, however, suggest that you “run while you still can” if your mate tries to feed you some line that makes you feel bad for asking why he’s keeping your relationship quiet.

