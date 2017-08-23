Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Triggers Twitter Argument Over Solar Eclipse After TLC Scandal

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, has been the person to keep an eye on Twitter. After saying that “transgender is a myth” on Twitter and enraging many TLC fans, the 28-year-old missionary has now used the solar eclipse as a way of spreading the Bible. But when a fan openly disagreed with him, Derick used the public forum to support his beliefs.

Two weeks ago, Derick Dillard caused a scandal on Twitter when he openly criticized another star of a TLC reality TV show. He referenced the new show, I Am Jazz, to talk about how he thinks that transgender is a concept created by human beings and is not real.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” the 28-year-old husband wrote about Jazz Jennings’ new TLC show. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

He was immediately attacked by his followers, who said that his expression was “hateful rhetoric” and that he was “bullying” someone younger than he is. Even TLC came forward to say that this is not an opinion that the network shares.

As that Twitter scandal was about to settle down, Derick sparked another one when he tweeted about the solar eclipse. He used this opportunity to turn people’s attention back to the church.

“On a day when so many will be looking to the sun, let’s not miss the Son. #SolarEclipse2017 #EclipseSolar #JesusChrist,” he tweeted.

One brave follower decided to challenge Derick right on Twitter.

Do we need to have a history lesson on the FACT that Jesus of Nazareth was a historical figure? I want to put it gently, but this is true. https://t.co/JWrHmXm59p — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 22, 2017

Many of his fans, who are also Christians, took his side.

“Amen! The Son made the sun and moon and the precision of our universe to see this wonderful event,” a fan responded to this Twitter exchange.

However, there were a few that joked about this exchange, hinting that the solar eclipse has nothing to do with choosing to believe whether Jesus was a real historical figure or not.

“If the ‘son’ was up there dangling we’d all be watching…..maybe,” a fan joked. “But until then I’ll look at what I can see.”

On the other hand, Jill Duggar has been solidly avoiding any kind of scandal and drama that her husband has kicked up. It has been just about two months since she had her second baby boy and she is taking the time to settle into her Arkansas life.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom???? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

On Instagram, she is supporting the work that Derick started with Cross Church College. Unlike in Central America, where she often had to fear for her life, as well as her kids’, it looks like she can relax into herself in Northwest Arkansas.

Check out Jill’s new friends!

Had a great time chillin' with these ladies @camilliejo @izzyjacobo1 yesterday @hogbcm @c3crosschurch #sororityrecruitment #lotsasnacks #lotsapinkshirts #lotsafun A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Do you think Jill Duggar’s husband will take one more step in proving on Twitter that Jesus is a historical figure? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Images by Dillard Family/Facebook]