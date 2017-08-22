‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap: A Going To Prison Party, Dario’s Partner, The Plan To Expose A Criminal [Spoilers]

Days of Our Lives had a lot going on during the August 22 episode. Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) had a “going to prison” party. Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears) smirked at Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) predicament. Dario Hernandez’s (formerly Jordi Vilasuso) real partner was revealed, and more.

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. If you do not want to know what happened on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, then stop reading.

Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) visited Abe at the jail. The mayor insisted that he would never break the law. It turns out that he is right, and there is a lot more to this story.

On Days of Our Lives, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) reveals to Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) everything that happened with Joey. He understands that Ava really screwed up his brother. Later, Tripp and Claire hug as Theo walks in to see his ex-girlfriend in the arms of another man. Then, everyone gathers at Brady Pub for a what can only be described as a “going to prison” party for Joey.

Meanwhile, Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) knocks on Adrienne Kiriakis’ (Judi Evans) door. Rushing through her notes, she finds out that Steve is Adrienne’s brother. She calls him “Patch,” which causes him to pause. It’s been a long time since she has called him that nickname. Brushing it aside, he fills her in on what’s going on with Joey. She balks at the young man going to prison because he might run into someone but stops before she reveals who.

Bonnie tells Steve about her breaking up with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). He assumes that is why his sister seems “off.”

At the press conference regarding Abe’s arrest on Days of Our Lives, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) confronts Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). She doesn’t believe Abe would do something like this. Meanwhile, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) gives Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) a piece of her mind. She wants him to give her Martin House back. However, she doesn’t realize what is really going on.

On Days of Our Lives, it turns out that Abe, Eli, and Hope are in on the plan to reveal Raines as Dario’s partner. Eli says that Abe just has to play the role until Raines puts his guard down. It turns out Abe Carver is innocent after all.

