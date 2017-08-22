Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Headed For A Split? Kendall Jenner Is Reportedly Texting The Singer

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly been dating for nearly two years, but unfortunately, they may be headed for a split.

As the couple continues to keep to themselves, a report has surfaced that claims the former One Direction singer has recently been receiving secret text messages from Hadid’s longtime friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner.

On August 22, OK! Magazine shared a report with readers in which a source revealed that Jenner had allegedly been flirting with her friend’s boyfriend behind her back. As the insider explained, Jenner has always found Malik to be attractive but resisted her urge to make a move due to her loyalty to Hadid. However, now that their friendship has “worn out,” Jenner is reportedly making guilt-free contact with Malik.

The source went on to reveal that while Jenner and Malik haven’t yet slept together, their secretive communication with one another is completely inappropriate, especially since Hadid has no idea that they are allegedly texting back and forth.

As for what Kendall Jenner and Zayn Malik have reportedly been chatting about, the magazine’s source said that they have been chatting about Malik’s alleged complaints with Gigi Hadid and often sign off with x’s and o’s.

While Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid used to spend time together frequently, they haven’t been seen publicly for weeks, and Jenner doesn’t appear to have shared any photos of Hadid on social media for several months. Instead, she seems to be spending the majority of her time with Hadid’s younger sister, Bella Hadid.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik went public with their romance in late 2015 and parted ways briefly in late spring 2016. As fans may recall, Hadid reportedly caught Malik in a number of lies and ultimately decided to end their relationship. Then, weeks later, as a People magazine revealed, Malik begged for another chance and apologized to his girlfriend.

At the time of their reunion, a source told the magazine that Hadid and Malik were doing great and working on their communication.

