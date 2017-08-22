Taylor Swift’s #TS6 Album & Single Details Reportedly Leak

Taylor Swift has been sending fans into meltdown mode this week with her hints of new music, and it sounds like the star’s millions of followers (known as Swifties) won’t have to wait much longer.

After Swift deleted everything from her Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr pages and replaced the content with two cryptic videos of a snake this week, fans have been speculating that a new era is close.

And amid the teases, sources are now alleging that Swift will drop a new single before the end of the week.

Allegedly, Taylor’s triumphant return to the music scene will happen this Friday (August 25), as she’ll reportedly release her first solo single in more than a year.

That’s according to Us Weekly, as an insider told the magazine that everything is set for Taylor to drop her new single this week, with an album to follow in the fall.

Although the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer has been incredibly secretive when it comes to revealing anything about her new music, the magazine’s source described the track as being “very poppy,” which suggests she won’t be returning to her country music roots.

A second insider then confirmed that Taylor’s new album will also be coming sooner rather than later.

“She’s being very secretive about it, but it’s going to be a really good one,” they said of the new album.

It sounds like the album will follow in a similar vein to the full-on pop style of her 2015 release 1989, rather than the country/pop vibe on previous albums like 2010’s Speak Now and 2008’s Fearless.

“She’s aiming to release an album this fall,” the site then alleged of when Swifties will finally get to hear the new album – dubbed #TS6 by fans – in full.

“She’s continuing down the pop route because 1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album,” the outlet continued of Swift’s new music. “She knows there’s a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen… She’s just excited to get back out there.”

The magazine also claimed that Taylor will more than likely make her big return to the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, a place where she has a whole lot of history.

The speculation comes amid rumors she could be ready to put an end to her feud with Katy Perry with a potential live duet, as Katy will be hosting the big award show.

While Taylor hasn’t commented amid all the #TS6 speculation of rumors of a collaboration with Katy, there’s no doubting that the star is most definitely up to something.

Swift’s official website has been displaying a blank page ever since the star wiped her social media accounts clean and uploaded a confusing 10-second video of a snake swishing from side to side on August 21, which caused the hashtag #TS6IsComing to begin trending on Twitter.

Taylor then sent her followers into a frenzy once again with another clip, this time 20-seconds long, on August 22 that showed the same snake slithering around a black screen.

Combined, the videos have already been retweeted on the social media more than 110,000 times and favorited more than 259,000 times, which proves fans are most definitely getting excited for #TS6.

