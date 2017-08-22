Will Josh Duggar And Anna Duggar Give Birth To Baby At Rehab? Wife Leaves Kids At Home, Posts News On Twitter

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna made news this week when they revisited the rehab center he attended in 2015. The fact that she is just a week away from her due date made this visit even more surprising. Not only do most airlines forbid air travel when a woman is that late in her pregnancy, but also, because the baby can arrive at any time, it is dangerous both for the mother and child to be in places without immediate medical help. Is Josh and Anna planning to give birth to their new baby at the Christian rehab?

The 29-year-old Duggar caused a scandal that took a serious hit on his family. In 2015, it was discovered that not only was he using extramarital dating services like Ashley Madison, but he also has molested “five underage girls,” two of them being his sisters, Jill and Jessa, according to People Magazine.

That immediately got his family’s famed reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, cancelled. His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar put him in “a biblically based, Christ-centered recovery program,” according to the program’s website.

Now, the couple, as well as Jim Bob Duggar and his kids, are back at the center, just days before Anna is supposed to give birth to her fifth baby. The center lists giving help for “addicted men and ladies” as well as providing services to “churches, prisons, and online resources,” but does not specify mothers and children as the population they serve.

Ever since the scandal rocked the family, Anna stopped posting on both Instagram and Twitter. But this year, she fired her Twitter account back up to celebrate her kids’ birthdays.

Still, it surprised the fans when she voluntarily posted about the trip to the rehab facilities with her husband.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

The comments on this post stand divided. Some fans congratulate Anna on her new baby and express that they are glad to see the couple doing well. However, some fans believe that it is still problematic to stay with a man like Josh.

“There’s nothing admirable in forgiving someone that is a bad example for [your] children or is at risk of hurting them,” a fan commented. “It’s weak and sad.”

The photo Anna uploaded showed that the couple did not bring their own kids to this visit to the rehab facility. Knowing that the couple lives on his family’s compound and that there is Jana and Michelle, it is likely that the kid are in good hands.

Check out Jana Duggar taking care of their youngest baby.

Do you think Josh and Anna are trying to have their kid in Illinois? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]