Kailyn Lowry Shares Close-Up Of Baby Lo And Fans Have One Thing To Say

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third son about two weeks ago, and she has struggled to come up with a name for the little baby. She has asked her fans for advice for months, but they haven’t been able to come up with a name she truly loves. These days, Lowry is spending time at home with her baby, and one can imagine that her two other sons are ecstatic about being big brothers. Lowry hasn’t shared too much about this little baby, as she has received plenty of negative backlash over the past couple of weeks.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now sharing an up-close photo of the little baby, and it sounds like people have one thing to say: look at all that hair! Of course, Lowry doesn’t have dark hair so the baby may take after his father. She is clearly proud of her little man, as he has a full head of hair. One fan even suggested that Kailyn should use the hair as inspiration for the baby’s name, as she’s still struggling to find a name for him after two weeks. She claims she’s stuck and she continues to call him “baby Lo.”

Of course, Kailyn Lowry may have found a name already and just isn’t sharing it with the world. She could have found a name she really likes and is just waiting to reveal it when she shares her first family photo with the world. She recently had the photo done in her home, and she shared the behind-the-scenes shots on her social media pages.

Same place, but the pictures have changed for sure. pic.twitter.com/Qd26clhsJQ — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 3, 2017

But Lowry can’t share something with the world without someone saying something negative. While many people gushed about the baby’s hair, one person did point out that while the hair was awesome, the baby wasn’t the prettiest. One can imagine that this is the kind of comment that makes Kailyn delete her photos again.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s baby photo? Are you surprised that baby Lo has so much hair? Does this hair make you think of a good name for the little baby?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]