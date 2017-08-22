Malia Obama Has Allegedly Moved In At Harvard, And Her Family Is Right By Her Side

Former President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia has allegedly moved in at Harvard. Earlier this week, the ex-POTUS was seen at a Harvest restaurant in Harvard Square, Cambridge, while Malia was also spotted walking in the Square according to New England Cable News. It seems as if the whole family is pitching in to help Malia Obama move into housing, and get her settled before the school year begins. Indeed, both her parents are already familiar with Cambridge as they both graduated from Harvard Law School.

Tuesday, August 22, is the official freshman move-in day, according to Freshman Dean Office Harvard College, for the class of 2021. However, a Harvard spokesperson confirmed that some students were moving in early due to various reasons such as travel or athletic schedules, as well as other needs. Harvard University classes start on August 30, giving the former president’s daughter plenty of time to settle in and acquaint herself with her new home.The question on everybody’s lips is what Malia Obama will be studying. Although there is no clear indication of what Malia Obama’s major will be, Elite Daily indicates that it is possible that she may choose to study something within the film or entertainment industry.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama took a gap year after graduating from Sidwell Friends School in 2016. Since then, Malia interned at The Weinstein Company film studio in New York. She has previously worked as a production assistant on Extant, a CBS show starring Halle Berry, as well as on Girls in 2015. She has also attended Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, attended the Sundance Film Festival, and traveled to Indonesia with her parents, according to Town and Country. The Obamas returned to Martha’s Vineyard this summer, and spent time as a family before their oldest daughter ventures off to college.

Malia has been praised as having a similar work ethic to Barack and Michelle. Production assistants typically perform humble tasks such as making copies of scripts or setting up equipment, and she was eager to do her share of the work despite having a secret service detail that followed her every move. Lena Dunham, who worked with Malia Obama on the set of Girls, recalls Malia’s “impressive knowledge of cinema”

“I once asked her, ‘What’s your favorite movie?’ and she was like, ‘Well, do you want me to list by my favorite director, actor, or cinematographer?’

Perhaps Malia will share her experience of Harvard with Barack and Michelle if they attend Harvard’s Freshman Parent’s Weekend on the weekend of October 27. Perhaps, she will also blow them away with how far she has already come.

