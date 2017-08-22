Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, is ramping up for a new chapter in her business life by securing new Trump trademarks. While many are used to hearing that it’s Ivanka Trump securing trademarks, this time it’s her mom, Ivana, who has let many of her “Ivana Trump” trademarks lapse. But now that she is publishing a book about parenting Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. called Raising Trump, she’s reportedly planning to register the name “Ivana Trump” in the status “intent to use.”

Ivana Trump was known throughout the ’80s and ’90s as a fierce business woman who walked away from her marriage with Donald Trump with a tidy sum. The quote from Ivana Trump was, “Don’t get mad, get everything!” But now with her ex Donald Trump in the White House and daughter Ivanka by his side, Ivana Trump is poised for a new business chapter as she plans to capitalize on the name Trump.

Donald Trump is said to be somewhat leery of Ivana’s impending book being published this fall by Gallery, but she has assured him that it is about her time parenting her young children. Gallery released a statement describing the content.

“Ivana Trump is writing a story of motherhood, strength, and resilience and also will reflect on her childhood in communist Czechoslovakia, her escape from the regime and relocation to New York, her whirlwind romance, and her great success as a businesswoman.”

❤️ A post shared by Ivana Trump (@itsivanatrump) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Bloomberg is explaining that Ivana Trump says she is filing for new trademarks in order to protect her name. Trump primarily is moving to acquire trademarks to secure the use of her name in all media including television and film. Over the last two decades, Ivana Trump let a number of her trademarks lapse, and at this time she only owns four active trademarks for jewelry, eyeglasses, wine, and her website.

Bloomberg explained that along with Robert Clarida, an intellectual property lawyer at Reitler Kalia & Rosenblatt, Ivana Trump is asserting trademarks in several categories.

“Trump filed a request with the U.S. trademark office in late June to safeguard her name for books, celebrity promotion services, television and radio shows, and motion picture production, according to government filings. The trademarks were filed as an ‘intent to use,’ and won’t be final until they’re proven to be in commercial use.”

Smile!???? #tbt A post shared by Ivana Trump (@itsivanatrump) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

But at age 68, Ivana Trump is not interested in living in New York full-time and launching new business ventures like her previous lines of perfume, china, and active wear. Ivana is said to be savvy in understanding that at this time, she can parlay the name “Trump” into something that can create income.

Right now, Ivana Trump is still on her yacht in the south of France and was seen on the arm of an unnamed younger gentleman. Ivana was also seen out on the town in St. Tropez.

“She was last spotted in St Tropez last month with her 44-year-old ex-husband and on-again, off-again lover Rossano Rubicondi.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Donald Trump Ex Wife Ivana Trump Is Writing A Memoir – The Inquisitr

NY Judge Refuses To Unseal Ivana Trump Donald Trump Divorce…

Where In The World Is Ivana Trump While Son Donald Jr. Is In Legal…

Ivana Trump Wants Donald To Appoint Her Czech Republic…

Do you think Ivana Trump is making the right decision in securing trademarks in her name? Will you read Ivana Trump’s book on parenting?

[Featured Image by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images]