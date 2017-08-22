‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Is Reportedly Not Surprised About Ryan Edwards’ Alleged Tinder Account

Maci Bookout is said to be unsurprised by the latest rumors regarding her former boyfriend, Ryan Edwards.

As Teen Mom OG fans may have heard, the newly married Edwards is currently involved in a cheating scandal after allegedly joining Tinder and reportedly attempting to hook up with a number of other women behind his wife’s back just months after tying the knot.

On August 22, Hollywood Life revealed that while Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is standing by him throughout the cheating scandal, Maci Bookout, the mother of his eight-year-old son, Bentley, isn’t taking the rumors very well.

“Maci wasn’t surprised at all about the allegations that Ryan was sexting some chick on Tinder,” an inside revealed to the outlet, adding that Bookout feels Edwards will likely never change.

In addition, Maci Bookout is reportedly concerned about Ryan Edwards’ sobriety. As the insider explained, Bookout has had reservations about Edwards’ ability to stay sober in the months since he entered a week-long treatment program and his latest scandal has allegedly reinforced her belief that Edwards can’t be trusted.

As for her thoughts on Mackenzie Standifer, Maci Bookout reportedly couldn’t care less about her ex-boyfriend’s wife but when it comes to their son, Bookout is worried about the child spending time with his father.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Maci Bookout was the first person on Teen Mom OG to come forward with Ryan Edwards’ drug struggles and while many criticized her for doing so, the sixth season of the show may have had a happy ending because of it.

While several scary moments unfolded during the recently aired season, Ryan Edwards eventually sought treatment for his reported drug abuse.

A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@_mackenzie_edwards_) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married in May of this year during the season finale of Teen Mom OG. Since then, they’ve been keeping to themselves as rumors continue to swirl in regard to Edwards’ potentially inappropriate behavior online.

Maci Bookout and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

[Featured Image by MTV]