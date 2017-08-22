Kate Middleton is once again caught up in pregnancy rumors after it was revealed that she was reportedly rushed to a hospital in London last week.

Yahoo wrote that the Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly admitted to King Edward VII Hospital for an unknown reason and was discharged the following day. It was further claimed that the 35-year-old mother of two was feeling a lot better after her brief hospital visit, and that her mom Carole Middleton stepped in to take care of Prince George and Princess Charlotte while she was in the hospital.

Although the reason for her trip to the hospital was not revealed, many speculated that Kate may have experienced morning sickness as it was noted that King Edward VII Hospital was the same place she received treatment in for hyperemesis gravidarum—commonly known as morning sickness—in December 2012 when she was pregnant with Prince George.

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t shy when it comes to talk about having more royal babies. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Warsaw, Poland for an official trip, supporters gifted them with toys for newborn babies.

Upon accepting the gifts, Kate looked over at William and joked, “We will just have to have more babies!”

Interestingly, an insider revealed to The Telegraph that the duchess allegedly told friends she would like to have at least three children in order to give Prince George and Prince Charlotte the kind of upbringing and family environment she had while growing up with sister Pippa and brother James.

Duchess Kate is incredibly close to her younger siblings and is said to meet up with her family in their Bucklebury, Berks home at least once a month.

It is said that women’s fertility begins to decline rapidly once they reach the age of 35. Notably, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born two years apart, and it’s already been two years since Kate gave birth to her daughter. Now that Kate is already 35 years old, the royal couple could decide whether they still wants to expand their family.

Kate’s small joke stirred frenzy among supporters of the royal family who are excited to hear news of baby number three on the way. However, an organization called Having Kids pleaded for the royal couple not to have more kids for various reasons.

In an open letter, the organization asked Prince William and Kate Middleton to consider not having more babies in favor of “modeling a smaller, sustainable family,” Express reported.

“By doing so, they set an example as to what has the most potential for mitigating climate change and its impacts,” Having Kids executive director Anne Green wrote, adding that given the economic inequalities around the globe, having a smaller family would promote the principle that “every child deserves a fair start in life.”

British royal families are not given a limit as to the number of children they can bear. As a matter of fact, Queen Elizabeth II herself has four children.

Meanwhile, the British royal family has been spending quality time together as they headed to Balmoral for their annual summer getaway. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall were seen attending mass together at Crathie Kirk.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]