R. Kelly Scandal: New Woman Claims She Was Sexually Abused At 16 By R&B Singer

R. Kelly is under fire once again after another woman has come forward to reveal that she had a sexual relationship with him when she was only 16.

Jerhonda Pace told Buzzfeed News that she was a huge fan of R. Kelly who would cut class at her Chicago high school to attend his child pornography trial in 2008. She was even quoted in news articles, voicing her defense for the renowned R&B singer.

They met outside of the courthouse one day. Jerhonda said that she thought he was a nice guy who would always speak to her when he saw her. She got his autograph and laminated it.

After the trial, a member of R. Kelly’s crew contacted her on MySpace and invited her to a party at the singer’s mansion. Nothing happened between them that night, she says, but that wouldn’t be the last time the saw each other. Not long after the party, an associate of Kelly’s picked her up in an SUV and brought her back to the mansion. That was the night their sexual relationship began. They had sex repeatedly after that, Pace said.

“I had to call him ‘daddy,’ and he would call me ‘baby,’ she told Buzzfeed News, before adding that being with Kelly meant that she had to follow his rules. This meant wearing loose-fitting clothes, handing over her phone and asking him for permission to shower among other things.

Pace said that he forced her to keep it all a secret by paying her cash settlements and making her sign non-disclosure agreements. She says that recounting her experience with Kelly actually breaks one of those agreements but she is doing it to save the girls who are still caught in his web. One of these girls is a friend of hers who Pace introduced to R. Kelly. Sources claim that this friend is still living with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

Woman allegedly blackmailed by R. Kelly breaks her silence: "I was slapped and I was choked and I was spit on." https://t.co/1MA3LdItVv pic.twitter.com/GPOSBQqFBx — Complex (@Complex) August 22, 2017

Pace added that although she lied about her age when they first met, she told him that she was 16 on July 17, 2009 and gave him her state ID. Kelly reportedly told her that it was fine but that she needed to tell anyone who asked that she was 19 and to “act like she was 25.”

R. Kelly 'Cult' Scandal Heats Up As Woman Comes Forward: 'If I can speak out and help other women, I will' — https://t.co/9NymbvJtPN pic.twitter.com/RY7JFIOgOU — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) August 22, 2017

About a month ago, Buzzfeed News broke the story that R. Kelly was allegedly keeping women in something of a sex cult where he closely regulated their lives and who they could speak to. As Radar Online notes, six women are thought to be in this cult. However, one of these women, Joycelyn Savage, denied that she’s being victimized by Kelly in a video interview with TMZ. But when the interviewer asked her to talk more about her location, Savage refused to answer. In the video, it looks like you can see a shadow of someone motioning that she should stop answering the questions.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, R. Kelly has denied all allegations.

