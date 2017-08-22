‘BB19’ Rumors: Zingbot’s Zings Has Houseguests Wondering About Political Issues In Our Country

BB19 fans love Zingbot. The episode where the cute robot comes into the Big Brother house and takes shots at all the houseguests is one of the big events each summer, just like OTEV. The zings are sometimes a little harsh, but they are always dead on and hilarious.

The following will contain BB19 spoilers. If you don’t want to know what may make the editorial cut, stop reading now.

The live feed cameras were off when Zingbot was seen around the BB19 house. CBS knows his visit is highly anticipated each year and will save it for the show, probably airing the clip on Wednesday, August 23. The houseguests have been talking, however.

When the live feeds came back it was obvious that the infamous BB19 annual visitor had come and gone. While most houseguests were laughing about their zings, Josh was highly upset. According to Joker’s Updates, personal things were mentioned and his feelings were hurt. Josh is a very sensitive and fans saw that side.

Jokes about some of the zings have come out on the live feeds. The BB19 houseguests were laughing at Matt because apparently, Zingbot told him he does nothing but Raven. After the laughs, however, the pondering began. The houseguests noticed that politics were brought up in several of the statements Zingbot made. It has them wondering. They realize that something has to be going on politically in our country.

The BB19 houseguests have had several conversations of what may be happening in the world and them not know about it. They feel that if something major has happened, they would be told. Remember, the houseguests of Big Brother 2 were told about September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on our country. The only reason the information was relayed, however, is houseguest Monica’s cousin was listed as missing.

The BB19 houseguests have talked politics more in the last week than all summer combined. Fans have seen it on the live feeds as well as on Big Brother After Dark. They know that something is amiss. Jillian is the houseguest that was introduced to BB19 fans as an avid Trump supporter. If she were still there would the political ponderings turn into political debates?

Do you think the BB19 houseguests should be told of political issues going on while they are in the game? Do you think Zingbot should have kept politics out of it? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

