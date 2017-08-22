Will Arya Or Sansa Meet A Dark Ending? ‘GoT’ Director Teases The Public With His Answer

It wasn’t long ago that we watched the reunion of the Stark sisters after being separated for years. Their experiences may have been different, miserable and even life-threatening but it made them tougher and more understanding of all their differences, especially when they were still the young children of Ned Stark.

The Stark family reunion was full of warmth and bittersweet moments but, fast forward to last Sunday’s episode “Beyond the Wall,” we suddenly see things leaning towards the heavy and weird happenings around them.

Arya is filled with rage after she finds Sansa’s letter to their brother and mother asking them to pledge their loyalty to Joffrey. Sansa also reacted angrily at her sister and could not comprehend why she would think that it was all her fault when she was only pressured by Cersei to write it. The sisters lacked the understanding for each other and their conversation was filled with tension, accusations, and threats. Sansa may have doubted the skills of her sister but, after finding Arya’s bag full of faces, it was clear to everyone watching that something big is about to happen between the two.

According to Marie Claire, the issue between the sisters will not be resolved easily in the next season. This was also made clear after one of the directors of the show, “casually” revealed some information during one of his interviews.

Alan Taylor, the director of “Beyond the wall,” has been working on the series since their first season. Reporters at the Huffingtonpost were shocked when he revealed that the sisters will definitely have a dark fate in store for them. According to Taylor, both characters are lethal and they wanted to give the impression that there is the possibility of one of them dying, but you can’t tell which one. He also added that “something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising.”

Although the statement came directly from one of the directors, fans of the Game of Thrones are not easily convinced. With all the plot twists and surprises they have encountered in the past seasons, it is highly possible that Taylor was merely teasing. It is also possible that both sister will indeed clash but maybe he was exaggerating when he hinted that one of them will die.

The fate of Arya Stark and Sansa Stark might have taken a turn for the worst but, we will not be able to confirm this until the next episodes are aired. In the meantime, keep checking for more updates and news about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]