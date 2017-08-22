Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Already Thinking About Having Kids, Insider Reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be ready for a baby.

A new report claims that that the royal couple has been talking about starting a family, even though they are not engaged yet. While there are no details yet on when the couple — 32-year-old Harry and 36-year-old Meghan — could start having children, an insider said they are on the same page about wanting to start a family.

“They have talked marriage and babies, and it is definitely in the cards,” a Buckingham Palace insider told Hollywood Life. “It’s just a case of when and how.”

The source noted that plans to have children could still be a ways off for the couple, who are planing on getting married first. That means working out details like where they will live and how Meghan will continue her acting career, which requires her to be in the United States. Prince Harry needs to be primarily in the United Kingdom, the insider added.

There could already be a compromise worked out. A previous report from Radar Online claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted looking for houses in Hollywood, where Prince Harry could pick up most of his charity work while Meghan continued her acting career.

Meghan Markle has been noticeably wearing a gold band ring, which was a gift from her boyfriend, Prince Harry. https://t.co/842DSeHhwG — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 19, 2017

But when it comes to the royal family, it can often be difficult to separate truth from rumors. There has been seemingly endless speculation about Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, with constant reports that he and Kate Middleton are planning on having another baby. Those rumors started even before Prince William and Duchess Kate were married, continuing on after their wedding and around their two pregnancies.

Most of these reports turned out to be false, just as rumors that Prince William and Kate Middleton could be headed for divorce have been off the mark. And there have already been a number of false reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with predictions of an engagement announcement that never came to pass.

Prince Harry sees that Meghan Markle gets the royal treatment every time she arrives at the airport in London https://t.co/0efq8TFBGd pic.twitter.com/fAf9LIru8b — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) August 22, 2017

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and planning on having babies, they are working hard to keep the news under wraps. The couple has avoided the spotlight, rarely appearing together in public and not sharing many details of their relationship with the media. As the Daily Mail reported, Prince Harry has even arranged secret pickups for Meghan Markle at London Heathrow Airport, helping her avoid security — and the media.

[Featured Image by Stefan Rousseau — WPA Pool/Getty Images]