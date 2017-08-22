Shannon Beador Reveals That She’s Finally In Agreement With Rival Co-Star

Shannon Beador seems to be very emotional when it comes to Vicki Gunvalson. Beador is clearly hurt after everything they have gone through together, as Beador keeps getting emotional when her name is brought up. When Lydia McLaughlin compared her to Gunvalson, she freaked out, revealing that she was nothing like Gunvalson. In some capacity, she is right. While Vicki will let things roll of her shoulder, Shannon takes things very personally. This has been shown several times on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new Bravo report, Shannon Beador is now revealing that she wants nothing to do with her former friend. Beador has revealed that she felt completely betrayed by Gunvalson as she talked about the accusations that David Beador had beaten her. Of course, Shannon may have been emotional about the topic, as he had already betrayed her once with an affair. Being told that there was a rumor that he was beating her may just have made things worse for her. Of course, Beador has revealed that she wants nothing to do with Vicki, even if they do have a sit-down and talk things out. It sounds like she just wants an apology and forget Vicki.

When the ladies came face to face on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, fans were surprised and shocked to see how cold they were. As Shannon points out in her blog, she doesn’t want to intimate Vicki or be mean to her. She just wants nothing to do with her at all.

“I want to be clear. I have no intent of trying to intimidate Vicki. The idea is ridiculous. I just want nothing to do with her and it’s clear from this episode that she wants the same. Finally we are on the same page,” Shannon Beador explains about her behavior during the Real Housewives of Orange County episode.

While Tamra Judge may be interested in meeting Vicki for the sake of talking things through with her for the sake of putting it to bed, Shannon doesn’t want to see Gunvalson at all. She seemed surprised that Vicki didn’t want to apologize to her on last night’s episode of the show, even though Vicki feels she did nothing wrong. Maybe Beador’s expectations about everything are too high.

What do you think about Shannon Beador’s comments about Gunvalson? Do you think she’s still hung up on the drama from last year and do you think she is right to blame her former friend on her weight gain?

