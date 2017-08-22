‘American Horror Story’ Season 7: Major ‘Cult’ Spoilers Leaked, Reveals Link To 9/11

American Horror Story Season 7, titled Cult, is scheduled to premiere on FX in September. While the network has been teasing fans with little hints and tiny spoilers for the upcoming season, the network’s European affiliate tweeted, and then quickly deleted, some very detailed information about Cult, and fans are now freaking out over the info.

Warning: Major American Horror Story Season 7 spoilers below!

According to Horror Freak News, a FX affiliate in Europe revealed major plot details about American Horror Story: Cult. The since deleted info revealed that Season 7 will take place in the suburbs of Detroit with Sarah Paulson in the lead role. Paulson will be playing a former New Yorker who has been “traumatized” by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Sarah Paulson’s Cult character, whom fans now know is named Ally thanks to a Ryan Murphy Instagram post, is said to have developed three very unusual phobias from the terror attacks. Trypophobia, the fear of irregular patterns in objects with holes or bumps, such as honeycombs in beehives, coulrophobia, a fear of clowns, and hemophobia, a fear of blood. All of these things are very present in the American Horror Story Season 7 teasers and newly released opening credits.

Cult will also use the 2016 Presidential election as a backdrop for the season, and American Horror Story fans got a glimpse at the political hints during the Season 7 opening credits as well, with images of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton clear and present.

Ally and Kai in CULT…a love story for the ages. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

From the information that has been gathered about Cult so far, it appears that Sarah Paulson’s character, Ally, will be the main focus of Season 7, and she’ll take leading lady status once again. Paulson, along with Evan Peters, has appeared in every season of American Horror Story and has developed a close relationship with creator Ryan Murphy, starring in his other projects such as American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and making a cameo in Feud: Bette and Joan.

All of Sarah Paulson's many many hair looks for American Horror Story. I love them all. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

In addition to Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult will also welcome back former cast members Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, and John Carroll Lynch. New additions to the cast for Season 7 include Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, and Lena Dunham.

What are your thoughts on the newly leaked spoilers for American Horror Story Season 7? Are you excited to watch Cult?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]